UK based Zimbabwean care workers facing tough times

Some Zimbabwean home care workers based in the United Kingdom are facing tough times as it has become increasingly difficult to renew their immigration permits.

Grosvenor Healthcare, the UK’s third-largest care provider, says it is now paying reduced wages to 30 Zimbabwean workers and faces having to do the same to 90 more in the coming months.

The company cannot afford to continue paying workers who just sit at home doing nothing.

So far, 11 of the company’s employees have been forced to leave the UK, despite a care worker shortage of 152 000 across England.

The problem arose after the UK Home Office stopped granting permits following the widespread abuse of the permit system by greedy scammers.

Workers from genuine agencies are failing to renew permits while scammers make a quick buck by fleecing desperate jobs seekers.

The Guardian