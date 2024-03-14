16 graves found, captives rescued as police arrest slave master-cult leader Madzibaba Ishmael Chokurongerwa

Gore Jena Penyeranyika Sect: Handcuffed controversial sect official explains why formal education is bad as cops shut secret cult

This story highlights instances of servitude within a religious cult. Children and women were exploited for labor and subjected to abuse, indicating a form of servitude where individuals are controlled and manipulated for the benefit of the cult’s leadership.

In a swift operation, law enforcement officers apprehended the leader of a religious cult in Harare, resulting in the liberation of numerous women and children from potential harm.

The arrest unfolded as anti-riot police, mobilized in multiple vehicles, descended upon the farm owned by self-proclaimed prophet Ishmael Chokurongerwa in Nyabira, Mashonaland West. Subsequently, with the support of social workers, authorities returned to the premises the following day.

Chokurongerwa, at the helm of the Gore Jena Penyeranyika sect within the white garment Johane Masowe community, was among those detained, alongside seven high-ranking members of the cult.

As police initiated the evacuation of women and children from the compound, troubling revelations surfaced. Many of the minors lacked birth certificates, effectively barring them from formal education.

Additionally, law enforcement officials uncovered a burial site on the premises, where members of the cult, including seven children, had been clandestinely interred.

In response to inquiries, Chokurongerwa, also known as Madzibaba Ishmael, displayed ignorance regarding the rights of women and children, as conveyed in a statement to reporters from HMetro.

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the national police spokesperson, confirmed the developments, stating, “The ZRP confirms the arrest of Chokurongerwa and seven others for criminal activities, including child abuse.”

Further investigations disclosed alarming details: of the 251 children on the farm, 246 lacked birth certificates and were exploited for menial tasks, purportedly for the sect’s leadership’s benefit.

Moreover, it was revealed that none of the school-aged children received formal education, instead subjected to modern slavery under the guise of acquiring life skills.

Nyathi elaborated on the findings, “At the shrine, 16 graves were found, nine for adults and seven for infants. All burials were conducted without prior registration with the Registrar General’s office or obtaining burial orders.”

Among those apprehended alongside Madzibaba Ishmael were his top lieutenants James Gwenzi, Zebedia Sigudu, Shingirai Ngawafune, Devlodge Katsande, Aaron Chokurongerwa, Wonder Kabaya, and Siribinio Chikurunhe.

Gwenzi, before being escorted away by authorities, defended the cult’s stance against formal education, attributing recent droughts to the rejection of mainstream schooling, asserting their obedience to divine guidance.