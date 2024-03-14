Passion Java, ex AAG boss Mike Chimombe under probe

Image: (Passion Java right and President Emmerson Mangagwa)
Socialite Passion Java and gun-toting businessman Mike Chimombe under probe after businessman Andrew Manongore filed a police report.
Chimombe is former Affirmative Action Group president.
Over 30 hired thugs bashed Manongore and robbed him of US$18K.
More to follow…
Zimlive
