Britain based Zimbabwe Warriors players will not participate in the crucial Afcon qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia later this month.

The affected players are Wigan defender Tendayi Darikwa, Marvelous Nakamba of Aston Villa, Jordan Zemura (AFC Bournemouth), Brendan Galloway (Luton Town), David Moyo (Hamilton Academical, Scotland) and Admiral Muskwe (Wycombe Wanderers).

The group has been withdrawn from the squad after their respective clubs expressed concerns over coronavirus pandemic travelling restrictions.

Standing out in this batch is Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba who is on the ranks of Premier League side Aston Villa.

The British government recently tightened Covid-19 laws, enforcing that UK residents returning from high risk countries such as Botswana and Zambia, will go into a mandatory ten-day quarantine, a setback regarded by clubs in England as a big inconvenience.

A source close to the midfielder confirmed that Villa have barred him from traveling to Zimbabwe for the games.

“Yes, he will not travel to Zimbabwe for the Botswana games, unless of course Aston Villa change their position on the issue.”

agencies