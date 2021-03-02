Cabinet has agreed that schools will re-open in a phased manner with examination classes commencing on 15 March 2021.

The rest of the classes will resume on 22 March 2021.

Speaking during post cabinet briefing Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said pupils to attend classes on a rotational basis so as to achieve social distancing.

On days learners are not at school , she said virtual learning is to be employed.

She also said churches can congregate, but shall not exceed 50 people.

-Zwnews