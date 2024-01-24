Image-InfoMinZw

The United Kingdom-based Westminster Africa Business Group paid a courtesy call on President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa this morning.

The Group was established in 1947 and connects companies and individuals with interests in the commercial and political sectors within Africa.

Earlier this morning, the President swore in James Manzou and Millicent Sibongile Mombeshora as Commissioners in the Public Service Commission.

He also swore in the following Commissioners in the Health Service Commission:

1.Vincent Hungwe – Chairperson

2. Abigail Rugare Kangwende

3. Gerald Gwinji

4. Edward Makondo

5. Anglebert Mbengwa

6. Josephine Mwakutuya

7. Mercy Sibongile Gwaunza

Zwnews