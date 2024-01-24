A leaked internal memo in Zimbabwe’s ministry of Primary and Secondary Education (MoPSE) reveals that most public sector workers lead a miserable life upon retirement.

Despite the fact that the ministry rightly cites “lack of knowledge and life skills after retirement” as the reason, it ignores the other visible factors such as slave wages, pathetic pension payouts, and an economy rocked by unchecked corruption and mismanagement.

After serving the nation for about 30 or 40 years on miserable salaries, retired government workers get worthless pensions, with many finding it hard to buy basic foodstuffs.

Zwnews