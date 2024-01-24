A Chitungwiza man, Blessing Mhembere (in yellow T-shirt), appears at Chitungwiza Magistrates Court, where he is answering to charges of subverting constitutional govt after he allegedly advocated for overthrowing of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government through unconstitutional means in November.

Mhembere is also accused of having asked people with guns to bring them along as he could use them.

He was also charged with incitement to subvert a constitutional government as defined in section 187 of the Criminal Law (Codification & Reform Act in addition to the charge of subverting constitutional govt as defined in section 22(2)(A) of Criminal Law (Codification & Reform) Act.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights who are representing Mhembere confirmed the development saying their client has appeared in court charged with subverting constitutional govt as defined in section 22(2)(A) of Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act and with incitement to subvert a constitutional government as defined in section 187 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

“Mhembere is accused of moving around a bus terminus at Makoni Shopping Centre in Chitungwiza and shouting on top of his voice and mobilising people to ‘remove President Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF political party from power.’

“For allegedly doing so Mhembere was apprehended and charged with subverting constitutional govt as defined in section 22(2)(A) of Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act and with incitement to subvert a constitutional govt as defined in section 187 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.”

Zwnews