The British government has imposed a ban on travellers coming from any southern African country in the last 10 days.

The countries on spotlight include Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Eswatini, Zambia, Malawi, Lesotho, Mozambique and Angola, to “prevent the spread” of a new Covid-19 variant which recently identified in South Africa.

What the ban means is that all travellers from or who would have passed through the said countries will be denied entry into the UK.

The ban does not include British, Irish nationals who will be accorded entry but will have to self isolate for 10 days.

