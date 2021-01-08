Minister of Home Affairs Kazembe Kazembe has chided notorious and police officers who are overzealous and misbehaving thereby tarnishing the image of the country.

He said; “My Ministry strongly condemns acts of misconduct by police officers which tarnish the image of the government and the Police in particular.”

Kazembe said there are great officers, but the rotten few and their “kutonyora” (bribe taking) puts everyone at risk.

His comments come at the time there has been allegations of misbehaving, corruption among police officers.

Some have been fingered in human rights abuses most recently a police officer was said to have attacked a woman who had a baby on her back, but report was disputed by the government.

