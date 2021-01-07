Home Affairs Minister, Kazembe Kazembe says his ministry is concerned with bars, night clubs, restaurants, and other business entities who are operating yet according to Statutory Instrument 10 of 2021, these are banned.

Kazembe says police officers will move around all suburbs, shopping centres and even check houses to account for transgressions against covid regulations and other criminal activities.

“I have directed the Commissioner General of Police to ensure that the law takes its course on any individual, syndicate or business entity contravening COVID-19 regulations.

“There is no need for anyone to grandstand,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police says it has arrested 465 suspects for violating the Government’s, Covid-19 curfew order in Harare on the night of 6th January 2021.

The police added that the public is advised that all stations in Harare have launched an operation targeting curfew order violators running till further notice.

ZRP further said 3150 people were arrested countrywide on the 6th of January 2021 for contravening Covid-19 National Lockdown regulations, of which 1651 suspects were arrested for not wearing face masks.

“The public should prioritise the health, safety and security of all. Let’s not be reckless in this Covi-19 environment,” said the police.

-Zwnews