His supporters praise him for bringing relative peace and prosperity to the country, and in particular for his policies on health. He helped limit the spread of HIV, and more recently his harsh lockdown – which closed schools and business, banned vehicle movement and imposed mandatory public mask use in May – is credited with tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

Museveni faces a formidable opponent in the name of Bobi Wine, who with 10 other contestants will try ensure that the east African despot does not go beyond 50%.

Part of Bobi Wine’s popularity comes down to his age. At 38, he is just half as old as President Museveni, in one of the youngest nations on earth.