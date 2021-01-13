Uganda Election 2021: Yoweri Museveni vs Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu AKA Bobi Wine
- Ugandans go to the polls today to select members of parliament and a president.
- 50% plus 1votes needed for a presidential candidate to avoid a run-off election. 529MPs will also be elected
Dictator President Yoweri Museveni aka Mu7 is one of the longest-serving presidents in Africa. He and his National Resistance Movement came to power in 1986 at the end of a five-year war, and have led Uganda ever since.
His supporters praise him for bringing relative peace and prosperity to the country, and in particular for his policies on health. He helped limit the spread of HIV, and more recently his harsh lockdown – which closed schools and business, banned vehicle movement and imposed mandatory public mask use in May – is credited with tackling the coronavirus pandemic.
Museveni faces a formidable opponent in the name of Bobi Wine, who with 10 other contestants will try ensure that the east African despot does not go beyond 50%.
Part of Bobi Wine’s popularity comes down to his age. At 38, he is just half as old as President Museveni, in one of the youngest nations on earth.
Uganda has the second-lowest median age worldwide, of just 15.7 – only Niger is younger.
Information coming in is that the regime in Uganda is going to order for a complete shut down of the internet in a short while. No matter what they do, the world is watching.
— BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) January 13, 2021
2021 Presidential election results will be posted online…