Donald J Trump has just become the first US President to be impeached twice following a vote in the House of Representatives.

The House of Representatives voted 232-197 to impeach President Trump for incitement of insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

The U.S. House of Representatives held an emotional debate ahead of a vote to impeach President Trump, with Speaker Nancy Pelosi calling him a ‘clear and present danger’.

January 13, 2021

What will happen to Mr Trump

Impeachment can be used to disqualify him from running again in the future.

Two historical precedents, both involving federal judges, make clear that only a simple majority of the Senate is needed to disqualify the president from holding office again.

And some believe that even if the Senate does not convict the president, senators could hold a second, separate vote to prevent him from holding future office.

A simple majority of the 100 members would be needed to block any future bid by Mr Trump.

But other legal experts claim the Senate could only prevent Mr Trump from holding office if it first votes to convict him in the impeachment trial.

It means Democrats, who will take control of the Senate later this month, have a realistic chance of barring Mr Trump from running for president in 2024.

It comes as some sources in Washington DC continue to claim that Mr Trump is considering running for president in 2024.

Will he keep his benefits?

When a president leaves office, they are entitled to a range of benefits at the expense of the taxpayer – including a pension thought to be about $200,000 a year, an annual $1m for travel expenses, and money for staff.

However, the 1958 Former Presidents Act states these perks are not available for anyone removed from office after being impeached.

So whether Mr Trump is convicted and removed by the Senate – even after he leaves – could have ramifications for him politically and financially.