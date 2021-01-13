Injury-hit Kaizer Chiefs ended their winless run with a 1 nil win at Benni McCarthy’s AmaZulu in Durban.

It was the Serbian international Samir Nurkovic who bagged the all-important goal in his first start of the season..

Nurkovic put Chiefs ahead in 11th minute after Zuma’s cross was erroneously played into the Serbian’s path and he slotted beyond Veli Mothwa with aplomb.

Tapelo Xoki had a chance to get the leveller in the 63rd minute as he rose highest to get his head on a tantalising free-kick from Sithebe, but the effort was inches wide of the target.

Gavin Hunt’s men have had one of their worst starts to a league campaign in recent memory, having won only one of their nine outings in the 2020/21 campaign and are currently languishing in the drop zone.

Their misery was compounded by a 0-2 defeat to Maritzburg United last week, which was a bitter pill to swallow as it was orchestrated by their former coach Ernst Middendorp, who they sacked last season.