Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s envoy and ambassador-at-large Uebert Angel, a self-styled prophet exposed in Al Jazeera’s gold smuggling, money laundering and corruption revelations, has delayed his response on the scandal until after ‘Gold Mafia’ episode 4 is flighted.

Through his lawyer, Professor Lovemore Madhuku, Angel had been scheduled to issue a press statement at 2 pm (CAT) but this has now been delayed until after the fourth and last episode of Al Jazeera’s ‘Gold Mafia’ documentary has been aired later today.

The press statement that @ProfMadhuku had been scheduled to make at 2 pm (CAT) on behalf of embattled Ambassador Plenipotentiary Uebert Angel has now been delayed until after the fourth and last episode of Al Jazeera's 'Gold Mafia' documentary has been aired, expected today! pic.twitter.com/8zPM2FRXKC — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) April 13, 2023

Apparently, Al Jazeera’s gold smuggling investigation Gold Mafia is expected to reach a climax with the dropping Episode 4.

The much anticipated episode promises to be more dramatic and revealing.

Meanwhile, from there its denouement and reviews will follow to rate the news film which shocked the public in Zimbabwe

Zwnews