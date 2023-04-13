File image

Police have released the names of ten (10) people who died in a fatal road traffic accident on the 7th of April 2023 along Harare -Masvingo Road.

In a statement, ZRP national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the victims were positively identified by their next of kin.

He said: “The Zimbabwe Republic Police announces names of the ten (10) victims who died in a fatal road traffic accident that occurred on 07th April 2023 at the 193.5-kilometre peg along Harare -Masvingo Road.

The victims have been positively identified by their next of kin as follows:-

1.Alfred Nyoni (42), a male adult of Gokwe Centre,

2.Peter Maputi (49), a male adult of Chegutu,

3.Elizabeth Siwela (67), a female adult of Mavuyani Village, Gokwe North,

4.Fadzai Chikono (48), a female adult of Ruhwaya Village, Gokwe,

5.Juliet Mapfumo (63), a female adult of Mafumo Village, Gokwe North,

6.Tawanda Chazunguza, a male adult of Chazunguza Village, Gokwe

7.Farai Chinyama (65), a male adult of Nyamavhumbo Village, Gokwe North,

8.Godloves Zhou, a male infant aged 4 months from Murunga Village, Gokwe North,

9.Mika Sibanda (45), a male adult of Goremusandu Village, Gokwe North,

10.Juliet Chauke a female adult of Gokwe.

The accident occurred when a Toyota Caravan kombi collided with a minibus at around 0600 hours resulting in the death of ten people, while 31 others were injured.