President Emmerson Mnangagwa has officially opened Varun Beverages Expansion Initiatives at the Varun Beverages Plant along Simon Mazorodze in Harare.

President Mnangagwa said Varun Beverages’ stance on producing locally is in line with his government’s policy on import substitution.

“The fact that Varun Beverages Zimbabwe will no longer be importing but manufacturing preforms locally, is commendable. This is in line with my Government’ policy of import substitution and export development,” he said.

President Mnangagwa urged investors to take advantage of many opportunities that the country offers:

“I call upon investors to come and take advantage of many opportunities which Zimbabwe has to offer, including the conducive business operating environment prevailing across all sectors of the economy.”

Apparently, the company says USD101 million has been invested in Zimbabwe so far with 4th phase being a new plastic closure plant with annual capacity of 500m pieces.

And the 5th phase is state of the art warehouse facility, Mnangagwa laid foundation stone in 2021.

About 1 billion bottles of beverages are produced in Zimbabwe per year and to date Varun Beverages directly employs 2000 employees and 5000 employees indirectly.

Varun Beverages says it will never shy away from its social and economic responsibilities as promised before its incorporation in 2018.

Zwnews