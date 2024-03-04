Breakthrough in Zim Airport Bomb Scare: SA National Cuan Reed Govender (26)Arrested

Zimbabwean authorities have achieved a significant breakthrough in their investigation into the recent bomb scare at Victoria Falls International Airport. A South African national, Cuan Reed Govender (26), was apprehended at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in a dramatic turn of events. Govender is suspected of being the individual behind the alarming email threat that prompted the airport’s closure.
Confirmation of Govender’s arrest came from President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Spokesperson, George Charamba, who revealed that airport authorities discovered suspicious items, including bullets, in his luggage. This discovery led to an immediate investigation, now escalated into a state security operation.
Charamba stated, “Our security services have identified the individual responsible for the bomb scare as Cuan Reed Govender, a national of a neighboring country,” urging the public to remain calm as operations continue and expressing gratitude for their cooperation.
The incident disrupted operations at Victoria Falls International Airport, with flights suspended for a significant portion of Friday morning following the receipt of an unsigned email warning of an imminent bomb blast.
However, conflicting information surfaced, with some government sources suggesting the suspect is an Israeli who sent the email from abroad. “The security forces traced the person to Israel,” a source told ZimEye.
Amidst these unfolding developments, Zimbabweans have taken to social media to express their views. Some have demanded that President Mnangagwa experience the nation’s infrastructure challenges firsthand by traveling via road instead of air.
“As the investigation progresses, authorities are striving to bring closure to the incident and ensure the safety and security of all travelers and airport personnel. Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story.”
