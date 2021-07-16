The government has clarified the ban on intercity travelling, a position which was taken recently to curb the spread of Covid 19 in the country.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana, has since explained what constitutes intercity travelling.

He says travelling between Harare and Chitungwiza is “intercity travel” therefore prohibited except for essential service providers only, adding that the same applies to Norton.

Apparently, Mangwana says Ruwa and Epworth are not municipalities or towns therefore travel between them and Harare City Centre is not banned.

Mangwana aldo noted that the government is worried over the continued travelling between cities by some citizens, despite the recently instituted ban on such movements.

When President Emmerson Mnangagwa extended the country’s level 4 lockdown, by further 14 days, he also announced the ban on intercity travelling.

-Zwnews