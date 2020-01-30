KARIBA TOWN: A male Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service(ZPCS) and a female Zimbabwe Republic Police officer are feared dead after a small boat they hired capsized on Lake Kariba on Tuesday, a police report confirmed.

The deceased identified as Kudzanai Dewa and Charles Kahara were travelling with 2 other people when their small board ran into problems before reaching Nyaodza Fishing Camp, their intended destination.

The two were on a trip to buy fish.

Below is a report issued by Kariba ZRP station: