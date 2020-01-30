By Women’s Academy for Leadership(WALPE): Today @WalpeAcademy and @wlsazim with the support of @NLinZimbabwe hosted three roadshows in Chitungwiza mobilising women to plug into the campaign to push for electoral reforms that promote women’s full participation in electoral processes.

#Women4ElectoralReforms ##LetsGo5050. The consortium is advocating for a conducive environment for women to actively, freely and fully participate in electoral processes as voters, candidates and election administrators. #Women4ElectoralReforms #TouchNotOurConstitution.