By Stanley Goreraza: You had better believe Marry Chiwenga when she says Constantino Chiwenga is a dangerous man. In the probable event he takes/grabs power, Zimbabweans will be in serious danger, that I can promise.

One thing I can also promise if God forbid this happens, is that he will not spend more than 2 years in power.

The United States of America and the United kingdom will be forced to militarily intervene in Zimbabwe because of the horrible atrocities Chiwenga would commit in that short time. Chiwenga believes in solving his problems with guns.

I pray to God he never gets to sit on the throne because many people would die.