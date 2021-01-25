Two Zimbabwean nationals were last Thursday evening severely burnt while stealing fuel from a pipeline in Kendal area near Phola, South Africa.

Ngoni Nyamuruma (25) and Vimbai Magorosi (35) have since been arrested and taken to Hospital under police guard.

Hawks spokesperson, Captain Dineo Sekgotodi said the suspects will appear at the Phola Magistrate court this week facing charges of malicious damage to property.

“The pair were arrested after Transnet control room detected a fuel pressure drop on the pipeline. Authorities responded to the identified spot and apprehended one suspect who attempted to run away,” she said.

Capt Sekgotodi said one of the suspects had fresh burn marks all over his body.

“There was a big fire in the maize field nearby and upon inspection they realised that the flames were from the burning Transnet pipeline. The Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team and local police were summoned to the scene for further investigation,” She said.

An intensive search for the second suspect was conducted in the area.

The man who was also badly burnt was apprehended after he was found hiding under a bridge