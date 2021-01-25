Zimbabwe’s first-ever triple National Heroes Acre burial will be carried out this Wednesday. President Mnangagwa is expected to officiate at the burial of late Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Busi (SB) Moyo, former Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) boss Paradzai Zimondi and the late Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Joel Biggie (JB) Matiza.
This was confirmed by government spokesperson Nick Mangwana.
Posting on Twitter, Mangwana said:
The funerals and burials of the late three National Heroes;
-Hon Lt Gen(Rtd) SB Moyo
-Maj Gen(Rtd) P. Zimondi
-Hon JB Matiza
will take place on Wednesday 27 January 2021.
Only invited relatives and those officials who attended the last double funerals are expected to attend.