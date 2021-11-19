Unconfirmed reports say two Seke 1 High girls were struck by lightning on their way from school this afternoon.

According to ZBC News, the girls, who were on their way home to Zengeza 4, died on arrival at a local hospital.

Meanwhile, the Meteological Services Department has warned of heavy rains across the country starting this afternoon.

The department said in most places, the rains will be accompanied by thunderstorms.

Citizens have since been urged to be cautious on the roads or when outdoors during the rains.

Zwnews