I uZimTrade has bagged two of the seven awards at the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2021).

ZimTrade won the Best Stand Design as well as the Best Stand for Doing Business .

The IATF2021 has brought together over 1 000 exhibitors from across Africa and provides a platform for business and investment deals.

ZimTrade is the national trade development and promotion organisation of Zimbabwe.

The Intra-African Trade Fair is the first of its kind in Africa bringing together businesses from across Africa. Happening in Durban, 15 – 21 November 2021.

Zwnews