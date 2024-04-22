South Aftica is proving to be increasingly dangerous for its own celebrities, reports Newshawks.

Two more artists have been shot dead, years after AKA was killed.

No one seems to be safe in the country which has high violent crime rates and a volatile social environment.

Unidentified gunmen shot and killed comedian and DJ Peter Mashata in a hail of bullets in the early hours of this morning.

Mashata was travelling with another occupant when the assailants opened fire on their vehicle.

The other victim is in hospital following the shooting.

Police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza said: “Tshwane Police have opened murder and attempted murder dockets following a shooting incident involving two men aged 46 and 45-years-old during the early hours of today.”

Mashata, who is populary known as ‘Msindo’, was travelling near Soshanguve TUT campus in Pretoria when fatal shots were fired at his car.

Some of the celebrities to have been killed in South Africa in recent times include hip hop star AKA and DJ Somebody, among others.