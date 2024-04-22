President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba is planning to turn his farm into an Agro-tourism center.

Posting on his X handle Donzamusoro007 Charamba said it has always been his wish to integrate tourism in agriculture.

He writes:

GROWING AGRO-TOURISM AS A NICHE: When I acquired some property somewhere in the Eastern Highlands, my dream was for a niche tourism outfit which integrates and balances Tourism and Livestock.

The previous owner had some doubts, reasonably so given the delicate ecosystem. Barely a month after the acquisition, the previous owner phoned to say, upon further reflection, he thought it was a brilliant idea.

I got fortified, the more so when Tourism Minister Rwodzi weighed in with encouragement. I revised my plans to send to Kadoma a flock of sheep I had acquired from a bosom friend in Chipinge.

The flock would go to the new facility so we see how it goes. Two weeks ago, on a Wednesday, the flock was delivered.

Barely two days later, I had three births, among them one which was a still one. The two survivors are what I am sharing, and you can see how well they are adapting.

All told, I have 40 expecting mothers, meaning the intervening weeks are going to be hectic. That’s on the small stock side. Two days ago the facility played host to a prominent Indian Businessman and his Family.

The Family could barely take their eyes off the frolicking flock, all of it spotting stout stomachs and even bodies. “Can we eat one?”, asked the Guest. “Not yet, Sir!” came the response. I am sure the answer will be an affirmative one a few months down the line.

My dream is to serve fresh mutton to my guests. And fresh milk and hodzeko from two dairy cows I hope to introduce shortly.

They should be able to select sheep for slaughter, and milk for their morning tea. Yes, TOURISM MUST BE AN EXPERIENCE, and experience is our niche!!!!!! #URIPI!!!!!