Two pupils, a boy and a girl were killed in a hit and run accident which occurred in Zvishavane this afternoon, police have confirmed.

Meanwhile, this accident comes few weeks after another hit and run accident which took place in Harare.

The drive hit a child and sped off the scene.

However, the accident was captured on camera as it happened.

The video went viral on social media and the police managed to track and arrest the suspect.

Apparently, Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said by this evening police were still trying to identify the two pupils from Shabanie Primary and have since invited parents with missing children to approach Zvishavane police.

It was also not clear whether the suspect driver had been arrested or not after police with the help of members of the public tracked him as he fled towards Zvishavane Central Business district after failing to give-way on a zebra crossing.

-Zwnews/ The Herald