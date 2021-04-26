In recent years, the online gambling industry has gone from strength to strength. In particular, the mobile casino sector has skyrocketed in popularity of late, with experts recently speculating that it will record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% over the next four years, reaching a high value of $53.8 billion by 2025.

Indeed, the development of technology seems set to change the way we gamble above and beyond our smartphone habits. The advent of cryptocurrencies is also having a significant impact upon the industry, revolutionizing the way people deposit, bet and withdraw while visiting online casinos. Together, these twin technologies look set to catapult the gambling sector well into the 21st century and beyond – here’s why.

Accessibility

One of the biggest hurdles to indulging in a spot of gambling used to be your own proximity to a casino. In fact, for many people, an encounter with Lady Luck was something only ever experienced while on holiday in Las Vegas, Atlantic City or an equally glamorous destination. Now, though, the prevalence of online casinos means anyone can visit them from the comfort of their own home, while mobile gambling means that you can even partake of the pastime while on the move, as well.

Cryptocurrencies have only bolstered that accessibility. Due to the fact that they aren’t regulated by central banks or governed by governments, trading in cryptocurrency allows anyone to log into the best Bitcoin casino in the world and begin gambling right away – regardless of where they may happen to reside. Now that’s freedom.

Speed

If there’s one thing which the consumers of today demand, it’s instant gratification. From next-day delivery to on-demand streaming, people are no longer prepared to wait for their needs to be fulfilled and their wishes to be granted. That’s why both mobile casinos and cryptocurrencies are a perfect fit for the modern consumer and for each other.

Both prioritize convenience and speed, allowing players to log on remotely at any time of the day or night and begin playing right away. Cryptocurrencies also facilitate the acceleration of the experience, since transactions can be completed and verified with lightning quick speeds. This enhances the user experience as a whole and makes online gambling that much more dynamic.

Security

There was a time not long ago when privacy issues were rampant in mobile gaming. However, the makers of the technology have become savvy to the threat of cyber-crime and now offer appropriate safeguards in place to protect their customers. With that in mind, mobile gambling is every bit as safe as on a desktop PC – or in person, for that matter – as long as you choose a reputable site upon which to play.

Meanwhile, the cyber security features which come with mobile gambling have only been enhanced by the arrival of cryptocurrencies. Thanks to the impregnable blockchain technology which cryptocurrencies use to log and store a record of all transactions, it’s virtually impossible for a malicious hacker to steal funds from your virtual wallet.

Combining accessibility, speed and security, mobile casinos and cryptocurrencies are coming together to offer a futuristic gambling experience quite like no other.