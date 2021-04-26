Image: For illustration purposes only

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has warned residents and university students against hosting parties late into the night and engaging in orgies of violence, the warning follows an incident which took place in Bulawayo recently and the arrest of Michael Muza (30) for breaching COVID-19 regulations.

ZRP says the suspect hosted a party for his fellow university students in Selborne Park, Bulawayo which resulted in violence and attacks on innocent motorists who were passing-by.

The police further reports that a cornered motorist had to fire warning shots to evade attack from marauding students.

Apparently, with reference to the ZRP statement issued on 24/04/21, Police confirm the arrest of four more suspects in connection with cases of stock theft which occurred in Bikita from January 2020 to April 2021. 19 more cattle have been recovered, bringing the total to 65.

Police also recovered an air-gun pistol and ZNA camouflage uniform from one of the suspects’ homestead. Meanwhile the suspect was charged for being found in possession of camouflage uniform.

-Zwnews