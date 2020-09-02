A gunfight involving rangers from the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) and three armed poachers resulted in the deaths of two poachers at Chirisa Game Park in Gokwe, over the weekend.

ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo (main picture) said after the gunfight, a 303 Lee-Enfield rifle was recovered.

“It is unfortunate that two suspected poachers were shot dead in Chirisa Game Park,” Farawo said.

“These are protected areas, and we have always been saying protected areas are no go areas, if we see you in a protected area we are left with no option. No one is allowed in these areas, and these people will be armed which leaves us with no option. Investigations are being done following the incident that happened at the Chirisa Game Park,” he said.

As part of its improved and technology-based conservation strategies, ZimParks is now using drones to detect poachers and 600 out of 800 armed poachers have so far been arrested following follow-up patrols in the Chirisa Game Park this year.

“We are making use of advanced technology to detect poachers. We are detecting more because we have employed technology and most of the incursions can now be seen just by the click of a button. With the use of drones we are now better equipped to detect poachers, and we are also able to deploy appropriately if there are any incursions,” said Farawo.

