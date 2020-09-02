A 32-year old Gwanda man who tried to rape his neighbour has justified his despicable actions as revenge for the complainant’s family who allegedly used tokoloshes to sleep with him at night.

The man from Sibangani Village, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, accused the complainant’s family of using goblins to sleep with him at night in a bid to make riches.

He was however not asked to plead guilty when he briefly appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Lerato Nyathi.

He insisted on giving an explanation and claimed the complainant’s family was using goblins to make him have sexual intercourse with her at night.

“Your Worship I would like to explain my situation. The complainant’s family uses goblins to make me sleep with the complainant at night in order to gain riches. This has been happening for a while now. I therefore wanted to have my revenge and that’s why I did what I did,” he said.

He was remanded in custody to September 8.

It is the state’s case that the accused person tried to rape the 20-year old complainant on August 21.

“On 21 August at around 9AM the complainant was on her way to Sibangani Village in the company of her younger sister when the accused followed them without them noticing. He approached the complainant from behind and grabbed her arms. The complainant’s younger sister ran away and left them behind,” Silent Shoko, who prosecuted, told the court.

“The accused person dragged the complainant into a bush where he forcibly removed her clothes. The complainant screamed for help but no one heard her as they were far from homesteads. The accused person went on to fondle the complainant. He then ejaculated before raping the complainant,” said the prosecutor.

The court also heard that the accused person warned the complainant against revealing the matter and he left her in the bush.

Shoko said the complainant went home and revealed what happened to her sister and together they proceeded to Guyu Police Station where they reported the matter.

state media