MPILO Central Hospital has lost a nurse to Covid-19 who died at the institution last week.

Sister Pretty Mpala (36) from Emakhandeni suburb in Bulawayo tested positive posthumously and was buried on Friday.

Statistics from the Ministry show that more than 480 health workers have contracted the global pandemic in Zimbabwe.

In an interview, Sr Mpala’s aunt, Mrs Kezzeneth Mpala, said the family had lost its breadwinner and was struggling to accept the nurse’s fate. She said Sr Mpala’s guardian, her grandmother, had fallen sick after receiving news of her untimely death last week.

“We are still shocked and in deep pain following the passing of Pretty who was the sole breadwinner in the family. Our hearts are sore and we fear for her traumatized grandmother who raised her following the death of her parents as she is struggling to walk or talk since her death,” said Mrs Mpala. “Pretty was a caring person and it was not surprising that she eventually became a nurse. She went through a lot of challenges while growing up but managed to shrug off all discouragement and qualified as a nurse.”

According to Mrs Mpala, Sr Mpala was passionate about serving her people and community which made her a committed and resilient nurse.

Mpala, the only child born to her late parents, started her nursing studies in 2013 and had never looked back. She also struggled with some illnesses which never killed her hardworking spirit as she managed to do her duties at Mpilo while battling the ailment. “We used to meet members of the public in town who would stop and thank her for the care she rendered while they were admitted to Mpilo. She was also a darling to the community and our relatives and would easily give health advice so that everyone around is healthy and fit. Her loss has brought a lot of pain in our lives and we hope one day we will understand why her life had to end this way,” she said wiping away tears.

Mpala is survived by her grandmother and cousins.

state media