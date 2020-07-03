03 JULY, 2020, SHOOTING INCIDENT AT TARKKA FOREST, MANICALAND.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating an unfortunate shooting incident which occurred today at TARKKA forest, Chimanimani where two people died and one was injured when timber poachers clashed with Police officers.

The poachers had left a tractor and trailer when Zimbabwe Republic Police deployed members on 1st July 2020 and grouped on 3rd July 2020 before attacking police officers with a Police Sergeant being trampled upon by thirty suspects before other police officers reacted. They fired warning shots which were ignored until the three suspects were shot and taken to Rusitu Mission Hospital. Two suspects died on admission while the other one is currently admitted at the same institution.