By state media: ZANU PF leaders in Makoni have officially welcomed back former national secretary for administration, Cde Didymus Mutasa into the party as it revisits a formula to re-strengthen the party.

Cde Mutasa was expelled from the party on charges of undermining the party and its leadership.

Former provincial chairman, Cde Basil Nyabadza who had taken a back seat, and the immediate past vice-chairman, Cde Joseph Mujati were also welcomed back.

Cde Mujati’s suspension was recently lifted.

The meeting, which was held on Sunday, also endorsed the elevation of Cde Stanely Mbawa to the provincial executive and the co-option of Cde Edward Madhume into the youth league.

Politburo, Central Committee members and Members of Parliament, among other leaders from the district, attended the meeting that also discussed the establishment of irrigation schemes in Makoni South and North as well as the resuscitation of a farmers’ training centre in Headlands.

Zanu PF national secretary for finance, Cde Patrick Chinamasa said the party should pick up the pieces and embrace the cadres.