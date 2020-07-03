A fugitive accused murder suspect from Mberengwa is on police wanted list charged with fatally assaulting a 60-year-old woman who had turned down his proposal for love, police authorities have confirmed.

Jabulani Mutengwa who hails from Rashika Village under Chief Mataruse is alleged of fatally assaulting Shanangurai Chomwise who latter passed on due to injuries sustained during the assault.

“We are investigating a case of murder of a 60-year-old woman who was beaten to death by the suspect for turning down his love proposal,” Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko told the state media.

Inspector Goko also revealed that police in the province have since launched a manhunt to locate and apprehend the fugitive murder suspect whose age could not be verified.

According to Goko, Chomwise was at Mwembe Business centre where she had gone to visit her relative, identified as Reason Gumbo who works at Madambu shop.

He said the accused murder suspect followed Chomwise and proposed to her but the now deceased is said to have turned him down.

“This did not go down well with the accused who grabbed Chomwise’s hand and twisted it and she fell,” Inspector Goko said.

In a fit of rage, Mutengwa then picked up a stick and assaulted Chomwise on the right side of the ribs until she became unconcious.

Chomwise was subsequently ferried to Evangelical Lutheran Church of Zimbabwe (ELCZ)-run Mnene Hospital for medical treatment and breathed her last on June 28 after succumbing to the injuries sustained during the assault.

Goko appealed on members of the public who might be aware of the whereabouts of Mutengwa to notify their nearest police station.

state media

Additional Reporting: Zwnews