Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Mwenezi have arrested two men and recovered six firearms on 15th March 2021.

The suspects were intercepted at Gonarezhou Game Park in Mazda B1600 vehicle carrying one Remington 700, one Gal.375, two HH Mag. 375, one W/N Mag. 458 and one Cormki Max.

According to the police investigations so far have indicated that the firearms were destined for Mozambique via Sango Border Post and all the firearms had obliterated serial numbers.

In other news, the ZRP has confirmed the arrest of two members of the Johanne Marange Wechishanu Apostolic Sect in connection with a case of murder which occurred on 14/03/21 in Highfield, Harare.

The victim (43) visited the suspects (36;48) at their residence for spiritual healing and was cut with a surgical blade on the left leg. He bled profusely and lost a lot of blood until the suspects ferried him to Sally Mugabe Hospital where he died upon admission.

Apparently, the police has since warned members of the public to be cautious when they approach spiritualists.

