The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has predicted thunder showers which could be accompanied lightning across the country and urged members of the public to take precautionary measures such as staying indoors.

In its prediction presented last night, MSD said isolated light showers are expected over Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South, northern parts of Midlands, Harare Metropolitan, Manicaland and all Mashonaland Provinces.

A mild in the morning, warm afternoon with brief cloudy periods is expected today. Mostly sunny and warm conditions are predicted in southern areas of Midlands, Bulawayo Metropolitan and Masvingo Provinces, becoming mild towards evening.

MSD warns:

Thunder can still strike from a distant cloud. when skies above you are mostly blue and cloudless (This is commonly called a “bolt from the blue”).

Hot daytime conditions may lead to dehydration

Crops might show signs of moisture stress

Remember when you are close enough to hear thunder less than 30 seconds after you see lightning, then you are close enough to get struck. It is safer to seek shelter in a closed building when this occurs.

Keep hydrated, drink adequate amounts of water daily.

Poultry producers should note that broilers are sensitive to temperature variations and therefore need to be checked regularly and adjustment made.

Farmers with crops that still need significant amounts of water should plan with irrigation in mind.