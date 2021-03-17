Menzi Ngubane’s father has passed away.

Just days after SA was rocked by the death of veteran actor Menzi Ngubane, the star’s father has died.

A family member, who did not want to be named, confirmed to TshisaLIVE that Menzi’s father, affectionately known as uBaba Ngubane, died on Tuesday.

Details around the death are unknown and the family said they would release a statement in due course.

“The family is devastated, as you can imagine. It was a great shock to all of us and we are still trying to make sense of it. We are still mourning Menzi and coming to terms with the loss, when this happened,” the family member said.

Menzi’s mother passed away several years ago.

uBaba Ngubane’s death comes as the family prepares to bury Menzi in his hometown in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

Close friends and family will attend a closed funeral for the star, with a memorial service for the actor also planned but not yet confirmed.

The former Generations star died on March 13 after suffering a stroke at his home. He was 56 and is survived by his wife Sikelelwa and two daughters.

The family member said Menzi’s wife was still struggling to come to terms with her husband’s death, but was trying to “stay strong”.

Menzi was rushed to hospital in 2012 with organ failure and in 2014 underwent a kidney transplant. -Times Live