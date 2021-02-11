Villagers in Nyamupfukuta A of Ward 2 in Guruve, are reportedly violating COVID19 regulations by gathering in large groups to conduct cleansing ceremonies presided over by Tsikamutandas.

Meanwhile, in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus, measures were put in place, which include maintaining social distance, and restricting people from gathering in large numbers.

The authorities recently announced enhanced COVID-19-related restrictions such as expanded curfews and increased limits on gatherings, among other new COVID-19 measures.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga who is also the minister of health announced the enhanced restrictions in the latest effort to contain the increasing spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Nick Mangwana says it is worrying that people are being made to violate regulations by the Tsikamutandas.

He says the move is self defeating in that when people start dying in hordes from Covid-19, the Tsikamutandas will call for more witch-hunting.

“So when people start dying in hordes from Covid19, more witch hunting?”

Witch hunting is a process usually conducted in search for witchdoctors who would be believed to be causing misfortunes in communities or families.

These ceremonies are presided over by Tsikamutandas who claim to have the power to sweep witches out of communities.

In some cases they demand cattle or goats as payment for the services.

-Zwnews