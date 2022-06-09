The Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) has shocked the nation by publishing a congratulatory message following the death of national hero Godfrey Chanakira.

Parastatals in Zimbabwe have a tradition of jostling to be in the good graces of the authorities, by publishing solidarity messages in good and sad times.

Meanwhile, in the attempt to please the authorities, TSCZ sent the wrong message, congratulatory message instead of condolences message.

National hero, Major-General Godfrey Chanakira, who died at West End Clinic in Harare recently of a heart ailment, was buried at the National Heroes Acre last week.

At the time of his death, Maj-Gen Chanakira, whose Chimurenga name was Cde Garikai Musavengana, was Permanent Secretary in the office of Vice-President Dr Constantino Chiwenga.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, described the late national hero was a distinguished liberator-turned civil servant.