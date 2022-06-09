Zimbabwe Warriors player Kuda Mahachi will be jobless in a few weeks’ time after his club, SuperSport United, said they will not renew his contract which expires this month.
Mahachi is currently suspended by SuperSport United. The team’s CEO Stan Matthews has given an update on the situation of Kudakwashe Mahachi, and said the currently-suspended Zimbabwean international will not be returning to the club.
“He’s been on suspension, I’ve met with him personally and his lawyer, and we’ve just decided that from our part as a football club this matter is a serious matter, that he needs to go and attend to, and see to his family and his priorities,” Matthews told Skepe Matsebane on Power Sport Extra when asked about Mahachi’s future.
“We suspended him from all football activities at that time, he remained suspended. His contract expires on the 30th of June, so there won’t really be any further action on our part.
“We’ve encouraged him to focus on clearing his name, and making sure his child gets the best-rehabilitated care as possible, given the current situation.”
“That is something you’d need to speak to Kudu about, as from a club perspective, his contract expires at the end of the month, it won’t be renewed. He remains on suspension until all these issues between himself and his personal family situation are resolved.”