In a sad development, a person intending to buy a Nissan NP200 was left counting losses following a botched test drive that turned sour.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident which occurred in Harare yesterday.

“Police in Harare are investigating circumstances surrounding a robbery case which occurred on 08/06/22 at corner Samora Machel Avenue and Chinhoyi Street Harare,” said the ZRP in a tweet.

The police also added, saying:

“The suspect, only identified as Tapiwa and his accomplice, robbed the complainant US$6500 cash during a test drive of a Nissan NP200 vehicle which the suspects pretended to be selling. Anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station. #notorobbery.”

Zwnews