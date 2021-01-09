The biggest takeaway from the drama in the US is that it has very strong institutions that can withstand the tantrums of anyone. You can go crazy but you cannot override them and that is something we have to admire about the US.

Same with other nations like the UK, they have peculiar governance structures with the Royal Family, Prime Minister, Parliament and all, and they still abide by their constitution.

Here we have perfected the habit of crafting constitutions & regulations which don’t mean anything as they are not respected. What is the point? The time of traditional leaders such as Lobengula actually had stronger institutions as the traditional laws were respected.

Today even the political parties don’t respect their own constitution and yet expect to preside over the supreme document of the country. That does not make sense and it’s very sad.