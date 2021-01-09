The Mayor of Harare, Jacob Mafume is said to be suffering from fever, chest pains and a headache.

Mafume was arrested and incarcerated some weeks ago on allegations of interfering with and trying to bribe a state witness in a case in which he has been accused of criminal abuse of office.

Meanwhile, his lawyer has described his condition as bad.

“The situation is bad. He was given antibiotics by prison doctors, but it’s not helping,” his lawyer Tonderai Bhatasara said.

The lawyer added that the Mayor has changed and now visibly sick. “He has changed. He is in pain…now he is visibly sick.”

Apparently, his party MDC Alliance says it is now feared that Mafume could have contracted covid-19 while in prison were he is sharing a cell with a lot of people.

“The prolonged imprisonment of Mayor @JMafume must end. His persecution for being a member of the MDC Alliance is unjustifiable & immoral. It’s feared he has contracted Covid19 in prison where 40 inmates share a cell,” said the party.

