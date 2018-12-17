Trump tightens screws on US funding, aid on ED Mnangagwa?

ZwNews Chief Correspondent

The United States of America government says it is monitoring with keen interest the way African states which are receiving American funding and aid are going to spend the money, amid alleged misuse by some recipient governments.

Presenting the new US foreign policy on Africa at the Heritage Foundation, Washington DC, recently, Ambassador John Bolton said, President Donald Trump’s administration will not tolerate the longstanding pattern of aid without effect, assistance without accountability and/ or relief without reform.

He said countries that are recipients of US funding and aid must put the money to good use, such in health, education, encourage accountable and transparent governance, support fiscal transparency, and to promote rule of law.

“This administration will not allow hard-earned taxpayer dollars to fund corrupt autocrats who use the money to fill their own coffers at the expense of their people, or commit gross human rights abuses,” said Ambassador Bolton.

Although Trump’s foreign policy on Africa do not mention Zimbabwe by name, the country fits well into detested predatory behaviours.

Bolton spoke of detested behaviours such as fiscal indiscipline, the disregard for the rule of law, human rights violations, and the unchecked corruption; adding that the US government will not put its money where these socio-economic ills are rife and go unpunished.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe is one such beneficiary of American funding and aid; through the USAid and the US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (PEPFAR).

In the same vein, Zimbabwe is known to be lacking fiscal discipline, disregard rule of law, among others; while its President Emmerson Mnangagwa is not keen in fighting graft. He has failed to investigate, arrest and prosecute corrupt elements.

Recently, he had been on a catch and release mission, as in the cases of former minister Samuel Undenge, Wicknell Chivayo, Oscar Pambuka, and many others.

Despite promising to deal with corruption mercilessly, Mnangagwa is failing to root out the rot, amid the compromised and heavily politicised judiciary system.