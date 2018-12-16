Callisto Pasuwa WINS Malawian football league title with Big Bullets

FORMER Zimbabwe Warriors and Dynamos coach Callisto Pasuwa has done it again!!

Pasuwa added another feather to his cap when he led Malawi’s football giants Nyasa Big Bullets to their 14th title in the TNM Super League with two games to spare after beating Red Lions 3-0 at Balaka Stadium on Saturday.

Pasuwa joined Big Bullets, the most successful club in Malawi, in October as he returned to coaching after almost two years on the sidelines. He parted ways with the Warriors following their failed African Cup of Nations campaign in Gabon early last year.

Nyasa Big Bullets beat Red Lions 3-0 to be crowned champions with two games to go before the end of the season.

The former Dynamos coach inked a short-term contract with the Malawian club with a mandate to win the league title. And he just did that with two games to spare.

This is Pasuwa’s fifth title as a coach in a top-flight league. He led Dynamos to four consecutive titles between 2011 and 2014 writing his own piece of history as one of the most successful coaches in the domestic league.