UEFA Champions League Last 16 Draw..Interesting Matches Ahead, Top Teams Playing Each Other

The draw for the UEFA Champions League last 16 has been conducted.

Some of the highlights include: – Manchester United will face PSG, while Liverpool takes on Bayern Munich.

Full draw:

FC Schalke 04 (GER) vs Manchester City FC (ENG)

Club Atletico de Madrid (ESP) vs Juventus (ITA)

Manchester United (ENG) vs Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Tettenham Hostspur (ENG) vs Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Olympique Lyonnais (FRA) vs FC Barcelona (ESP)

AS Roma (ITA) vs FC Porto (POR)

AFC Ajax (NED) vs Real Madrid (ESP)

Liverpool (ENG) vs FC Bayern Munich (GER)

