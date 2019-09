The United States Embassy in Harare have joined Zimbabweans in mourning the death of former president Robert Mugabe

Mugabe passed on in the early hours of Friday the 6th of September.

He was aged 95.

Tweeted the US Embassy:

The United States extends its condolences to the Mugabe family and the people of Zimbabwe as they mourn the passing of former President Robert Mugabe. We join the world in reflecting on his legacy in securing Zimbabwe’s independence.